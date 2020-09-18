3 more senior citizens die of comorbidity

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Thursday registered 161 new cases taking the total active cases to 1983 while three more deaths have been recorded taking the death toll to 31.

Informing this, Director of Health Services, Dr Aman War said that out of the 161 cases, two were detected from East Garo Hills, 28 in East Jaintia Hills, 105 in East Khasi Hills (2-Armed forces/ para forces, 103-others, nine in Ri Bhoi, one each in South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills, 12 in West Garo Hills and three in South West Garo Hills.

Giving out details of the deaths, Dr War said that a 74-year-old woman from Mawbah was admitted to Bethany Hospital on September 8 and she had tested positive and was under treatment. As her condition worsened, she was referred to Civil Hospital on Wednesday where she passed away the same night.

Another 72-year-old patient from Shyiap died on his way to Supercare Hospital on September 16 and was declared brought dead. He was tested and found to be positive and in another test also he tested positive.

Besides, a 60-year-old cancer patient from Mawbah passed away at NEIGRIHMS. He had tested positive when he was admitted in the hospital. He passed away on September 17. Cause of death type one respiratory failure, sepsis COVID pneumonia and cancer the contributing cause.