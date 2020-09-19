Assam sponsors 70 children for cardiac surgery, bone marrow transplant

GUWAHATI: Assam Health Department has sponsored 70 children for cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant even as the state government has announced a scheme to provide 100 per cent support for liver, kidney and bone marrow transplant for children below 12 years of age.

Air tickets were handed over to these 70 children by Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today to fly to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

“Happy to hand over air tickets to 70 children who will fly to Bengaluru & Kolkata for cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant ~ A small contribution from Health Department of Assam for #SevaSaptah to celebrate 70th birthday of our beloved PM @narendramodi,” tweeted Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“On this occasion, I took the privilege of announcing another big programme. Assam government will provide 100% support in best of hospitals for liver, kidney and bone marrow transplant to children below 12 years. We will conduct first screening camp on October 10, 2020,” Dr Sarma said in anoter tweet.