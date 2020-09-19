BJP to knock Guv doors for admin rule in GHADC

SHILLONG: The State BJP is likely to meet Governor, Satya Pal Malik early next week to press for imposition of Administrators Rule in the scam-tainted Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) which is set to get a six-month extension.

Making it clear that they were against extension of the term of the GHADC executive committee, BJP State president Ernest Mawrie said, “The term of the EC will end in October and I have sought an appointment with the Governor either on Monday or Tuesday to press for Administrators Rule “.

The BJP has already demanded elections to the GHADC elections without delay.

To a query on the BJP’s prospects in the GHADC elections as and when it happens, the BJP chief said that the party had organised itself at the district and the block level and they were prepared for the challenge.

“We are well prepared and we have good leaders and people have started accepting and recognising the party”, he said, while exuding confidence that the next EC in the GHADC will be led by the BJP.