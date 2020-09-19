Party on job to settle seat sharing row: HSPDP chief

SHILLONG: The HSPDP seems to be going the BJP way. As the MDA Government completed half of its five-year term in office, the seat sharing issue seems to have gripped the HSPDP as well.

With HSPDP legislators — Samlin Malngiang and Renikton L Tongkhar — apparently distancing themselves over the seat sharing issue, the HSPDP leadership is leaving no stone unturned to diffuse the simmering tension among the party MLAs.

Speaking on the matter, HSPDP President, KP Pangniang said the party was looking into the matter and it will be discussed and resolved internally.

“We are taking care of both the MLAs and we will settle the issue between them based on mutual respect and understanding,” Pangniang said, while making it clear that the party leadership did not want the animosity between the MLAs to linger.