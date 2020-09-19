Saffron party roots for goods train link in state

SHILLONG: The state BJP, it seems, is ready to stick its neck out on the controversial railway project connecting the state capital, even as most other political forces have stated their express rejection of the idea.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here on Friday, president of BJP Ernest Mawrie observed that the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed to have railway connectivity in all state capitals. He reiterated the party’s request to have goods train in the state which will in a way would fulfil the wish of the Prime Minister.

He said that the railway link may not necessarily be up to Shillong but it could come up to somewhere near Shillong so as to ease the problem of transportation.

Commenting on opposition to railways, he said, “Why not oppose Mendipathar also? It is a blessing for Garo Hills where people are loading goods from Garo Hills to Guwahati and are earning well”.

It may be mentioned that in July this year, the Ministry of Railways, in a tweet said that the Indian Railways was working on connecting all capitals of North-Eastern states to rail network by 2023.