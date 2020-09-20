Arms recovered in Kokrajhar district

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council, Assam Police have yet again recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives hidden in a jungle area of Shantipur under Kachugaon police station in Kokrajhar district.

Among the weapons and arms recovered on Saturday include four grenades, four detonators, magazine, 7.65mm pistol, AK-47 rifles, etc.

The recovery comes amidst a relentless drive against illegal arms in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) over the past couple of months.

The state police had pledged to further bolster its drive against illegal weapons and militant activities in BTAD ahead of the BTC elections.

Assam director general of police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had earlier this month said that state police force has achieved remarkable success with a series of illegal arms recoveries in the four districts under Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD).

“We intend to keep our relentless dive against illegal weapons in BTAD going as the elections there are approaching. We cannot loosen our grip under any circumstance and will be keeping a close watch on any activity in the area,” Mahanta had said.