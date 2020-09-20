Assam CM orders probe into SI exam paper ‘leak’

GUWAHATI: The written examination for 597 posts of sub-inspectors in Assam Police, had to be postponed after reports of the question paper going “viral on social media”, just minutes after candidates sat for the exam on Sunday noon.

Taking cognizance of the unfortunate development, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is currently camping in New Delhi, directed Assam director general of police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, to institute a probe to identify those responsible for the question paper leak and take strict action against them.

Sonowal further directed the DGP to ascertain if any vested interest group conspired to derail the recruitment process taken up by the state government and ensure strict action against the guilty.

Sources in the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, which had to cancel the written examination in as many as 154 centres across the state, said that the exam would be rescheduled and the new date would be announced soon.

Reportedly, about 66,000 candidates had appeared for the exam with several of them coming from far-flung places of the state to reach the centres.

Some of the candidates, who apparently were disconsolate after having prepared hard for the exam, vented their ire before the media. They demanded stringent punishment to the culprits responsible for the “leak” and subsequent cancellation of the exam.

It may be recalled that the Assam Police about a week back had arrested the person behind the “infamous” audio clip who tried to malign the state police’s name during a recruitment drive of candidates to the posts of sub inspectors in the police force.