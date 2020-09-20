Govt still to act GHADC pending salary issue

TURA: Despite the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission giving a direction to the State Government to resolve the issue of pending salaries in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), no action has been taken in this regard by the government.

According to the employees of the GHADC, an order in this regard was received from the commission on August 14 this year. The notice of intimation from the commission was given to Pillan T Sangma, the Advocate on behalf of the agitating employees.

“Issue notice to the Chief Secretary, Meghalaya, to cause an effective inquiry to be conducted into the entire matter by a senior officer of the rank of Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya and submit the detailed report thereof so as to reach this State Commission within 30 days from the date of receipt of notice,” the order had read.

The commission had also directed that copies of the complaint and news clippings and other relevant documents be sent along with the notice.

The petition with the commission was earlier filed on behalf of the GHADC employees by one, Flaming B Marak, a resident of Asananggre in West Garo Hills where he had alleged that as many as 21 employees including their relatives had lost their lives as they were unable to meet the cost of medical treatment.