2 SBI staff tested positive in Nongstoin

NONGSTOIN: Two SBI staff of Nongstoin branch on Saturday tested positive of Covid-19 in a random test conducted by the office of District Medical & Health Officer, West Khasi Hills.

Confirming this Dr.M.Bareh, DM&HO said here on Monday that the two Covid-19 patients were brought to Nongstoin Corona Care Centre on Saturday after they were tested positive.

The health department on Sunday sanitised the whole building of the bank in order to prevent the spreading of the virus.She also informed that the bank will shut down only on Saturday and Sunday while it will remain open on Monday during business hours.

Night curfew extended

in EKH, WKH

Meanwhile, due to the rapid spread of the pandemic COVID-19 in the State, night curfew has been extended in East and West Khasi Hills districts with effect from September 21 to 28 daily from 9 pm to 5 am.

An official statement issued here further informed that a section144 CrPc was also imposed, so all movement of vehicles carrying essential goods on highways is allowed, however drivers and attendants of the vehicles shall be subjected to medical screening as per laid down protocols.