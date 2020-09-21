Additional water project for New Kench’s Trace

SHILLONG: South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai on Saturday laid foundation stones for the implementation of additional water supply in Kench’s Trace, Oxford and Rilbong, a release issued here informed.

Two foundation stones were laid — for Wahjalynnoh Water Source up to Oxford Hill, Dunoon Compound, Rilbong and adjoining areas sanctioned under PHE water supply state scheme and from Wahjalynnoh Water Source to Oxford Hills, Kench’s Trace, Rilbong and adjoining areas sanctioned under (AMRUT) central scheme of PHE and Municipal Department initiated and recommended by Shullai.

Addressing a small gathering, Shullai assured that speedy implementation of the projects amounting to Rs 2 crore.

He lauded the efforts put in by the officials of PHE, Shillong Municipal Board and the active participation by the Dorbar Shnong of Kench’s Trace, Oxford and Rilbong and the land owners.

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling and PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang for their support, Shullai said that the water supply project will address the problem of water shortage in the areas and will cover around 1000 household.

The programme was attended by officials from PHE, and members of the Dorbar Shnong of Kench’s Trace, Oxford & Rilbong.