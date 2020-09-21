Meghalaya Scout and Guide bag prize in film fest

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Bharat Scout and Guide Fellowship bagged second prize in the Indian Scout and Guide Fellowship 2nd Film Festival held on September 11-12.

The Meghalaya Scout and Guide Fellowship participated in the National Film Fest organised by the Indian Scout and Guide Fellowship which was conducted virtually.

The theme of the film festival, ‘Support Young People’ was chosen by the Meghalaya Unit and Dr. Natalie Diengdoh, an active member of the state unit was the producer of the documentary film.

The general secretary of Meghalaya Scout Guide Fellowship, L Pyngrope credited the success to Meghalaya Scout and Guide Fellowship and Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides for their collaboration and active participation.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Scout and Guide Fellowship invited people of the state to join the organisation and contribute towards the upliftment of the youths.