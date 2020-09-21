Mizoram: T Sailo’s MPC to merge with PRISM

Aizawl: The four-decades-old Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) will merge with the newly-floated People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) party, a senior leader said on Sunday.

PRISM president Vanlalruata told PTI that both the parties have agreed to merge following several rounds of talks. “Although the final merger agreement is yet to be signed, we have agreed for the merger in principle and have more or less completed all formalities,” he said. The final agreement is likely to be inked during the next round of talks to be held on Monday, he added. Both the parties might forsake their names and get a new name after the merger, according to Vanlalruata. The MPC is one of the oldest regional parties in Mizoram formed by former chief minister T Sailo in 1975.

It was initially called the People’s Conference. The party won the state assembly polls in 1978 at a time when Mizoram was a Union Territory and T Sailo became the chief minister. He became the second chief minister of Mizoram and the tenure lasted for six months until the President’s rule was declared. (PTI)