Assam musician dies at 71

Guwahati: Renowned music composer Bibhuranjan Choudhury died on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer, coupled with other complications, his family said. He was 71.

Choudhury, 71, who was also an eminent singer, lyricist and actor, died at a private hospital in Guwahati, the musician’s son Binayak Choudhury told PTI. Apart from his son, the musician-singer left behind his wife and a daughter. Painter Kiron Shankar, a close associate of Choudhury, said the composer was admitted at the hospital after his health deteriorated following the detection of gallbladder stone. “Last week, he was admitted. Though he recovered later, the condition started deteriorating and was put under ventilation. He died around 6 pm,” Shankar said. The singer with a baritone voice was also suffering from cancer, for which he was treated outside the state as well. Choudhury, who composed the music of Guwahati Doordarshan’s first serial ‘Jibonor Batot’, retired as the superintendent of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation. (PTI)