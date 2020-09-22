High Court CJ declines state security

SHILLONG: After an electronic media reported on Sunday that Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder had refused to avail the security provided by the Meghalaya Government, Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday clarified that it was the paramount duty of the state government to take care of the security of the Chief Justice of the High Court and whatever issues there were would be resolved in due course of time.

A media report had said that for the past three days, the Chief Justice had refused the security provided by the state government. But the cryptic report did not ascribe any reason.

It was also noticed on Monday that a group of security personnel were waiting in a tent outside the official residence of the Chief Justice in the city.

Rymbui told newsmen that it was the duty of the government to ensure that everybody was secure and that the state was committed to meeting the set norms and protocols for constitutional authorities like the Chief Justice, Governor and Chief Minister.

Refusing to divulge details of the matter, the Home Minister said that if there were issues, these would be sorted out before long and the government would do everything necessary for complying with the requirement.