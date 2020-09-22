KSU writes to CM, opposes Barik mall

SHILLONG: The Environment and Cultural Cell of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has written to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma expressing the Union’s stiff opposition to the government’s grand design of converting the heritage PWD Building at Barik Point into a shopping mall.

In their letter to the chief minister, the KSU alleged that the move was an attempt to undermine and overshadow Khasi freedom fighters Kiang Nangbah and Phan Nonglait and the iconic All Saints Cathedral Church etc.

The KSU asked the government to stick to its earlier proposal of constructing a centre that would showcase the cultural heritage and biodiversity of the tribal communities of the state and also focus on increasing the urban green cover.

The Union made it clear that a shopping mall could be constructed in some other part of the city but a mall at Barik would lead to further traffic congestion and high levels of pollution in the city.