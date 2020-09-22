KXIP appeal against ‘short run’ call

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab have appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon’s controversial ‘short run’ call at crunch time of their IPL game against Delhi Capitals as former players seek more technological intervention for the sake of fair results.

Before the match went into Super Over, the TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon had erred in calling Chris Jordan for a ‘short run’ in the third ball of the 19th over, bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

The TV replays showed that Jordan’s bat was inside the crease when he completed the first run, starting from the non-striker’s end. However to KXIP’s horror, Menon gestured that Jordan has not completed the run and only one run was added to Mayank Agarwal and the Punjab team’s total. The decision was not reversed despite technological evidence that it was a wrong call. In the final over, Punjab needed 13 runs to win and Agarwal managed 12 runs in the first three balls. If that one ‘short run’ was credited to their total, Punjab would have won with three balls to spare but they lost two wickets in the final two balls after a dot fourth ball and it spilled to a Super Over, which they lost. “We have appealed to the match referee.

While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world class tournament like the IPL. This one run could cost us a play off berth,” KXIP CEO Satish Menon told PTI. “A loss of a game is a loss of a game. It is unfair. Hope the rules are reviewed so that there is no margin for human error.” However the appeal is unlikely to yield any result since rule 2.12 (Umpire’s decision) in the IPL rule book on playing conditions says that “an umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly.

This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final.” Former Australia all-rounder says Tom Moody said if technology has to help the game, rules should be changed. “Unfortunately things like that are not thought through until it happens. Without a doubt the third umpire should have made a ruling,” said Moody. (PTI)