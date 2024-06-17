Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says ‘efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 17: Janata Dal (United) on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc over ‘needless controversy’ on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and accused them of ‘conspiring’ to cast a cloud over the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that despite repeated clarifications over the purity and sanctity of EVMs by concerned departments, the Opposition has jumped the gun over Elon Musk’s wild allegations and is now trying to stoke fresh controversy.

“Election Commission has time and again clarified that the EVMs can’t be manipulated. The former IT minister also explained how the EVMs are custom designed and disconnected from the internet, not allowing any room for hacking,” KC Tyagi told IANS.

His remarks come on the back of Rahul describing the EVMs as ‘black boxes’ and claiming that there are concerns over transparency in the electoral process.

“EVMs in India are a black box, and nobody is allowed to scrutinise them. Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X on Sunday.

The JD (U) leader said that his party outrightly dismisses charges of EVM manipulation and said that Elon Musk’s statement was no gospel truth and that everyone has to fall for it.

KC Tyagi said that the free and fair polls were conducted, and nobody pointed fingers over it but after Musk’s statement, deliberate efforts are being made to stir controversy around the 2024 polls.

He also described the clamour over EVMs as a ‘natural outcome’ after suffering electoral losses and shared how Indira Gandhi’s 1971 poll victory invited a similar outcry.

On questions of Lok Sabha Speaker, the JD(U) leader announced the party’s unequivocal support for any candidate picked by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The election to the post of LS Speaker is likely to be held on June 26.

IANS

 

Previous article
Treatment for stress-induced exhaustion disorder needs to be relooked: Researchers
Next article
While BJP holds Delhi govt responsible for water crisis, AAP blames LG, BJP, Haryana
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cross-border trade halted in Mizoram after Myanmar Army blows up bridge

Aizawl, June 17: Thousands of people living in the villages along Mizoram's border with Myanmar, particularly in Champhai...
MEGHALAYA

Invigilators briefed on UGC NET exams in Tura

Tura, June 17: A comprehensive briefing session for invigilators of the upcoming UGC NET Examinations was held today...
NATIONAL

Train collision: Assam CM speaks to railway minister; assures help to passengers  

Guwahati, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern about the condition of the passengers from...
NATIONAL

Focus on strategic technology and defence cooperation as Sullivan begins India visit

New Delhi, June 17:  US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan began his two-day visit to India on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cross-border trade halted in Mizoram after Myanmar Army blows up bridge

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, June 17: Thousands of people living in the...

Invigilators briefed on UGC NET exams in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 17: A comprehensive briefing session for invigilators...

Train collision: Assam CM speaks to railway minister; assures help to passengers  

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

Cross-border trade halted in Mizoram after Myanmar Army blows up bridge

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, June 17: Thousands of people living in the...

Invigilators briefed on UGC NET exams in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 17: A comprehensive briefing session for invigilators...

Train collision: Assam CM speaks to railway minister; assures help to passengers  

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img