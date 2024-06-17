Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

While BJP holds Delhi govt responsible for water crisis, AAP blames LG, BJP, Haryana

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 17: The drinking water crisis in the national capital continues unabated as many areas are now entirely dependent on water tankers for daily needs. Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh said that this is a crisis sponsored by BJP, Haryana government and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

This situation coincides with a major reduction in the production of clean drinking water by treatment plants.

Besides, on Monday, BJP leaders in Delhi protested against the water crisis. Many leaders including MP from New Delhi seat Bansuri Swaraj took to streets over the water shortage and called it the failure of Delhi government.

BJP leaders say that the Delhi government did not make any preparations for this situation beforehand; that no work was done to enhance the infrastructure of the Jal Board. As a result, there is drinking water crisis in Delhi at present.

According to the Delhi government, the main reason for the crisis is low supply from the source. Sanjay Singh said: “Haryana is not giving us full water. We are not asking for Haryana’s share of water, rather we are asking Haryana for Delhi’s share of water, but we are not getting it.”

Sanjay Singh went on to allege the Lieutenant Governor for not helping resolve the situation. “The Lieutenant Governor is not helping in this matter but is giving political statements,” he added.

Quoting figures, Singh said that on June 6, 1002 MGD of drinking water was produced in Delhi, while on June 13, only 939 MGD of drinking water could be produced.

Sanjay Singh pointed out: “Delhi has elected seven BJP MPs, one of them is also a minister. Should they not raise the demand for water for Delhi? Should these MPs not meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister and demand water?”

He remarked that on the contrary, conspiracies are being hatched to increase the water crisis. He stated that people reached Jal Board office under the leadership of former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and vandalised the place. Following this, employees are not able to work out of fear. “It is surprising that no action has been taken against those who vandalised the Jal Board office,” he said.

Alleging BJP further for compounding the water crisis in Delhi, Sanjay Singh said that this is a crisis sponsored by the LG, BJP and Haryana government. “If we start getting full water supply, as much water as Delhi is entitled to, then water problem can be solved to a great extent,” he said.

–IANS

Previous article
JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says ‘efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls’
Next article
Focus on strategic technology and defence cooperation as Sullivan begins India visit
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cross-border trade halted in Mizoram after Myanmar Army blows up bridge

Aizawl, June 17: Thousands of people living in the villages along Mizoram's border with Myanmar, particularly in Champhai...
MEGHALAYA

Invigilators briefed on UGC NET exams in Tura

Tura, June 17: A comprehensive briefing session for invigilators of the upcoming UGC NET Examinations was held today...
NATIONAL

Train collision: Assam CM speaks to railway minister; assures help to passengers  

Guwahati, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern about the condition of the passengers from...
NATIONAL

Focus on strategic technology and defence cooperation as Sullivan begins India visit

New Delhi, June 17:  US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan began his two-day visit to India on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cross-border trade halted in Mizoram after Myanmar Army blows up bridge

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, June 17: Thousands of people living in the...

Invigilators briefed on UGC NET exams in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 17: A comprehensive briefing session for invigilators...

Train collision: Assam CM speaks to railway minister; assures help to passengers  

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

Cross-border trade halted in Mizoram after Myanmar Army blows up bridge

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, June 17: Thousands of people living in the...

Invigilators briefed on UGC NET exams in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 17: A comprehensive briefing session for invigilators...

Train collision: Assam CM speaks to railway minister; assures help to passengers  

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img