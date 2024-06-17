While BJP holds Delhi govt responsible for water crisis, AAP blames LG, BJP, Haryana

New Delhi, June 17: The drinking water crisis in the national capital continues unabated as many areas are now entirely dependent on water tankers for daily needs. Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh said that this is a crisis sponsored by BJP, Haryana government and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

This situation coincides with a major reduction in the production of clean drinking water by treatment plants.

Besides, on Monday, BJP leaders in Delhi protested against the water crisis. Many leaders including MP from New Delhi seat Bansuri Swaraj took to streets over the water shortage and called it the failure of Delhi government.

BJP leaders say that the Delhi government did not make any preparations for this situation beforehand; that no work was done to enhance the infrastructure of the Jal Board. As a result, there is drinking water crisis in Delhi at present.

According to the Delhi government, the main reason for the crisis is low supply from the source. Sanjay Singh said: “Haryana is not giving us full water. We are not asking for Haryana’s share of water, rather we are asking Haryana for Delhi’s share of water, but we are not getting it.”

Sanjay Singh went on to allege the Lieutenant Governor for not helping resolve the situation. “The Lieutenant Governor is not helping in this matter but is giving political statements,” he added.

Quoting figures, Singh said that on June 6, 1002 MGD of drinking water was produced in Delhi, while on June 13, only 939 MGD of drinking water could be produced.

Sanjay Singh pointed out: “Delhi has elected seven BJP MPs, one of them is also a minister. Should they not raise the demand for water for Delhi? Should these MPs not meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister and demand water?”

He remarked that on the contrary, conspiracies are being hatched to increase the water crisis. He stated that people reached Jal Board office under the leadership of former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and vandalised the place. Following this, employees are not able to work out of fear. “It is surprising that no action has been taken against those who vandalised the Jal Board office,” he said.

Alleging BJP further for compounding the water crisis in Delhi, Sanjay Singh said that this is a crisis sponsored by the LG, BJP and Haryana government. “If we start getting full water supply, as much water as Delhi is entitled to, then water problem can be solved to a great extent,” he said.

