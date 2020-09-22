MLA wants panel to probe into NEHU

SHILLONG: In yet another attack on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA, Adelbert Nongrum, has asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to constitute an inquiry committee to probe into the alleged wrongdoings in the University, while slamming it for purportedly violating the statutes.

The MLA said that inquiry report should be sent to Centre, if any financial irregularities are found, in order for CBI to take necessary actions.

He also reiterated his demand for the removal of Prof SK Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor, NEHU, and opposed extension of his tenure.

“Let the responsible concerned read between who is committing rubbish by violating the CPWD manual, which clearly says that variation of up to 5 per cent over the ‘justified rates’ may be ignored, but NEHU, under the leadership of the incumbent VC, increased the lowest tender value to more than 5 per cent,” Adelbert said.

Stating that the lowest tender was of Rs 58,89,217, the MLA said, “It is not clear as to why NEHU accepted tender from the same tenderee after third time tendering at a higher value of Rs 68,06,742.00”.

He said that the University, rather than justifying themselves, should step up in transparency and admit to these wrong doings.

Adelbert also alleged that in the selection process of the incumbent VC, as reported in the media, it can be seen that the final result sheet of the selection panel has handwritten notes without correct signatures of the members of the selection committee.