Sawkmie, JAC against extension of VC’s term

SHILLONG: Joining the chorus for no extension of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof SK Srivastava’s tenure, Opposition Chief Whip and MLA, PT Sawkmie has petitioned Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him not to grant extension to the VC’s term.

In a letter to the Union minister, Sawkmie said that as per a petition from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NEHU, it appears that the VC is not running the University in a proper manner, which has, thus, compelled students, teachers and staff to take to the streets in protest.

Appeal to Prez

On the other hand, the JAC has appealed to the President of India, who recently visited the University, not to provide “even a single day” of extension to the outgoing Vice-Chancellor.

In a statement, the Committee, which comprises NEHUTA, NEHUSU and NEHUNSA, pointed out that the University has been brought down to the “lowest-level in all ranking assessments” during the VC’s term. “Giving extension to Prof SK Srivastava, even after his non-performance and mismanagement, shall remain incorrect on moral grounds,” the Committee said, adding that it will not accept any extension and continue with its peaceful protest.

The VC’s term is set to end on September 23.