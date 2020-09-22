Home Guard Dept urged to release pending dues of Covid workers

TURA: The A’chik Youth Council (AYC) from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills has submitted an appeal to the Home Guard Department urging that the pending dues of the temporary volunteer workers for Covid-19 under the department be released at the earliest.

According to the council, a total of 4 months’ dues of the workers (from March to June, 2020) are currently pending with the department. The council urged the department to release the pending dues within 10 days from the receipt of the appeal.

Earlier, the council along with the affected volunteers had also met Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe and apprised him of the matter while also requesting his intervention to ensure that the pending dues are released as soon as possible.