1 dead, 5 missing as river sweeps vehicle away

MAWKYRWAT: As many as six people initially went missing whilst two managed to cheat death on Tuesday after Tihiang River in Warsan Lyngdoh area, South West Khasi Hills, swept away one vehicle that was trying to cross over to the other side of the river. However, the body of one of the six missing persons was later recovered during search and rescue operations.

Sources said the tragedy took place on Tuesday morning when a vehicle (ML05Q 4115), carrying 8 people, was trying to cross over to the other side of the river as the culvert was recently washed away. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the vehicle could not reach its destination and was swept away by the strong river current.

Meanwhile, South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Maxwell B Syiem, has informed that the travellers are from Mawjai village in Warsan Lyngdoh area. While two of them, identified as Marshal Myrthong (40) and Dapborlin Lyngdoh (25), were able to somehow swim to safety, the remaining six were missing along with the vehicle.

The six persons who were missing include Ladianghun L Mawlot (42) and her two daughters Balamanbha L Mawlot (16) and Lapynshai L Mawlot (13), Ibashisha Lyngdoh (24) and her child Daman Lyngdoh (1 year and 6 months), and Ferdinand Myrthong (45), who was the driver.

Subsequent to the receipt of information, the police sent a search and rescue team, who then recovered the body of Ladianghun L Mawlot.

The SP informed that the search and rescue operation with the joint efforts of Fire & Emergency Service and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Team of home guards is under way.

The perilous Tihiang River has been a cause of worry for locals of Warsan Lyngdoh area.

It was in July that the river had washed away the culvert three times, cutting off the only road that connects seven villages in the area which include Majai, New Majai, Nongummer, Mawhiangpruda, Nongrynniang, Nongpuinskei and Nongtiniam village.