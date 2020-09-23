NEHU VC’s tenure extended

SHILLONG: Amid growing opposition, the tenure of incumbent NEHU Vice Chancellor, Prof SK Srivastava has been extended for a period of one year or until a fresh appointment, whichever is earlier.

A statement issued by NEHU on Tuesday said that the President of India, who is also the Visitor of the University, has permitted the incumbent Vice Chancellor to continue in the office after expiry of his term on September 23.

The statement added that as per the communication received from the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education on Tuesday, Prof Srivastava will continue to hold office for a period not exceeding one year or till his successor is appointed, whichever is earlier.

It may be mentioned that Prof. Srivastava assumed the office of Vice Chancellor, NEHU on September 24, 2015 for a period of five years which ends on Thursday.

The extension of tenure of the Vice Chancellor comes a day after NEHUTA, NEHUSU and NEHUNSA made a joint appeal to the President of India not to provide “even a single day” of extension to Prof Srivastava.

Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie had petitioned Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him not to grant any extension to the Vice Chancellor’s term.