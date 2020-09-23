Pandemic takes heavy toll on lives and livelihoods in state

By Aafaque Hussain

SHILLONG: COVID-19 has terrorised the entire world and Meghalaya too has borne the brunt of the “Wuhan virus”, which has brought life to a standstill for six long months.

The virus, apart from infecting many and causing deaths, has affected normal life and activities of people.

From a legislator making policies in the Assembly to a hawker selling kwai (betel nuts) on the street for survival to the police personnel investigating criminal cases, coronavirus has spared none.

With no signs of respite from the pandemic in the near future, every affected citizen in the state remains hopeful though for an early exit of the virus.

However, till the time it exits, people from every background continue to struggle amid uncertainty even as they try to adapt to the new normal.

Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang, a first-time legislator, told this correspondent that as an MLA he faced several difficulties in providing relief to the people during the initial days of COVID-19 in the state.

“But the sanction of Rs 25 lakh from the government for all the MLAs was a big help as it eased the stress and burden of the legislators as well as the people. Since then, things have come back to a point where people have learnt to live with COVID and with the new changes in our lifestyles,” the legislator said.

Apart from MLAs, it is the common and downtrodden people who are suffering the most.

B Dkhar is one such lady who has been hugely affected by the pandemic in the past six months.

“I am very poor and the pandemic has made matters worse. Many of my friends too have been hit. Though shops have opened in Iewduh now but very few people come here due to fear and rising vehicle fares. As a result, we from the poor class continue to suffer,” Dkhar, who sells kwai in Iewduh, said.

COVID-19 has also affected the investigation of many cases by police personnel in the state.

A cop, on the request of anonymity said, “We are not in a position to visit other states where some accused have fled. In most of the cyber crime cases, accused persons are from outside.”

Leaving aside the investigation part, many police personnel have not been able to participate in different training programmes which are conducted outside.

The pandemic has also posed several challenges for teachers and students.

Moushumi Dey, administrator in Women’s College, said that with the outbreak of COVID-19, the online mode of teaching and learning has literally taken over from classroom lessons.

“Most of us, including students, were not prepared for such a teaching method, as the North East in particular has poor Internet connectivity, especially in the rural areas with slow or no network being the common problem,” she said.

Dey however lauded the teachers for rising to the occasion and imparting knowledge to students through the online mode.

A young entrepreneur from Meghalaya, Eugene Niangti who owns Fun Thrills Park in Ri Bhoi, said COVID-19 has adversely affected the tourism sector, especially the small entrepreneurs related to local tourism.

“The pandemic has crippled the tourism industry. The government is again neglecting the small entrepreneurs and only big business houses are allowed to open now,” Niangti rued.

“I still pay salaries to five persons to support them and prevent them from becoming jobless. I don’t know how long we can survive if the government doesn’t allow us to earn,” the entrepreneur said.

Commander Shangpliang, the president of Hill Farmers Union, central body, while sharing his thoughts on the situation, said farmers were facing difficulties in marketing their produce as the prices of seeds have gone up.

“Somehow we have been dealing with our difficulties and it’s time the government does its bit for farmers,” he said, while reiterating that the year 2021 should be declared as the year of the farmers and that the government should provide special packages to them.

The cabbies in the city too are struggling as their daily earnings have shrunk over the past six months with the pandemic disrupting operations.

“We are allowed to ferry only two to three passengers per ride and the rising price of petrol is only compounding our misery,” a cabbie said, while adding that he sanitises his vehicle every day.