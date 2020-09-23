Govt rolls out protocols for three-day stay in state

SHILLONG: Barely a week after withdrawing the online permit system for entry of outsiders into the state, the state government, in an order on Tuesday, rolled out new protocols for entrants who wish to stay in the state for up to three days.

According to the three-day protocol, the entrants will have to furnish a plan of their stay with details about their means of transport as well as the hotel or guest house they wish to stay in. But firstly, they will have to register themselves for the COVID ID online at www.meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.htm.

The new guidelines state that the entrants are required to possess a valid return ticket (air/rail) while those who intend to travel by road will have to mention the registration number of the vehicle which they will use for their return errand.

Moreover, if the individuals possess a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report from a recognised laboratory, for which the sample collection time is within 72 hours from the time of arrival, they will be exempted from the rapid antigen testing, which is usually carried out at the entry points.

Accommodation by such persons is to be availed from only designated hotels and guest house or government or government agency-run guest houses, which have been approved by the government for returnees’ stay.

The accommodation is to be booked prior to their arrival, the guidelines said.

It further advised the new entrants to keep a note of all the places that they visit, restrict movement and meet as less people as possible with adherence to the health advisories.

Also, Aarogya Setu App is to be displayed at the entry points.

During the duration of the stay, the returnees have to arrange their own transportation with the same vehicle being used for movements, the order added.