Mystery over uranium tank blast in SWKH

SHILLONG: The state government was clueless about unconfirmed reports doing the rounds here that explosion had occurred on one of the effluent tanks of uranium exploratory mining at Nongbah Jynrin in South West Khasi Hills on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said, “I really don’t know as we are yet to receive any information.”

However, South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, C Kharkongor confirmed that there was no explosion in the particular place while adding that the mine was closed 33 years ago. She informed that a team of magistrates and DSP had left for the place for an on-the-spot inspection and was awaiting a detailed report from the team.

Asked whether or not the tank contains uranium ore, Tynsong said that till date a no objection certificate was given only for pre-investigation analysis but never for mining. (Contd on P-10)