Metbah tells govt to control COVID-19

SHILLONG: Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has expressed the need to control the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state even as it is grappling with rising number of cases along with casualties that have crossed the 40-mark.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after the review meeting, he said that as per the presentation made by the government, the state is making utmost care to prevent spike in positive cases.

He said there was exchange of ideas and the ideas will help the government machineries to see that they act on it and ensure that sense of security and safety is instilled in the mind of the people in the state.

Congress leader, Mukul Sangma, said that the discussion was to know the action of the government in dealing with COVID-19 and the government has presented an exhaustive presentation on the measures being taken.

“The idea is that as we confront the challenge of pandemic, how we can minimise the number of casualties, how we cannot just mitigate but also ensure that we prevent further spiking of cases in the days ahead keeping in mind the clinical surprises that we would be confronted,” he said.

There are needs for the community to actively participate in the whole process besides the measures taken by the government. He said that certain areas of concerns were shared and a need for course correction was discussed.

“Overcrowding in the banks, in government offices in the district or block level and there are hardly any social distance. Those are few things that need to be corrected in the government premises,” Sangma said.

Stating that the virus will not rest despite the rising number of cases, he said that the government machinery should be prepared and should be capable of preventing further surge and minimise the number of casualty.