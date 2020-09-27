Manipur MLAs to meet Conrad in Guwahati

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Three days after Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh reshuffled his cabinet and dropped six ministers, including two from the party ally NPP, the entire NPP legislative group of four MLAs from the state have left Imphal for a meeting with Meghalaya Chief minister Conrad K Sangma in Guwahati, on Saturday.

The Meghalaya chief minister is the national president of the NPP which was recently recognised as a national party by the Election Commission.

The NPP team which left Imphal for Guwahati by air is led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh and includes the two party ministers-L Jayantakumar and N Kayisii- who were axed from the ministry by the BJP chief minister.

Jayantakumar told media persons,”we will decide future action after meeting the party president”.

Kayisii said, “we are disciplined party workers and will take a collective decision.”

The two former ministers are among the six ministers dropped by Biren Singh government on September 24 which was followed by induction of 5 new faces in the state cabinet.

NPP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur.

The NPP legislators had Wednesday decided in a meeting that it will come out of the coalition ministry if anyone is dropped from the cabinet.

The four NPP ministers had resigned along with five other ruling coalition members on June 17 last throwing Biren Singh ministry into turmoil.

But, following intervention of Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, they later returned to the government and were reinstated in the cabinet.

Sangma and BJP’s pointman for the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma had played an important role in ending the political impasse then. ( with inputs from PTI)