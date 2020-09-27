No trace of missing bodies in Laban landslip

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: A day after landslip disaster led to death of five persons at Dhobi Ghat in Laban, rescue operations on Saturday failed to retrieve the three bodies suspected to be buried under debris. Mud and slash was removed by JCB throughout the day in search of remaining bodies, but it remained. fruitless exercise. The search will continue on Sunday.

The nature’s fury in the state during the last five day have led to the death of 13 people while six people are still missing.

However, police on Saturday recovered one unidentified female’s body from Mawdun and the family of the victims of landslide had been asked to identify the body.

As per the District wise natural calamity report of the State Disaster Management Authority from September 22 till September 26, altogether 51 villages in the state have been affected including 12 in East Khasi Hills and 31 in West Khasi Hills

An estimated population of 1282 have been affected and majority of the affected population are from West Khasi Hills while 250 are from West Garo Hills

The report also says that out of 13 lives lost, five were from East Khasi Hills, a couple from West Khasi Hills and six from South West Khasi Hills , while nine people have also been injured during the period throughout the state.

A total of 39 houses were completely damaged and 30 were partially damaged. Three Animal deaths were also reported in West Khasi Hills, adding 78 people were evacuated in the state including 70 in West Khasi Hills and three relief camps have been opened in the same district in which there are 107 people.

According to report, 42 hectares of crop area was also affected in West Khas Hills

As far as infrastructural damage, the report say that wall collapsed in East Khasi Hills besides Riangdo-Bamil Road, PMGSY Road (Mawshynrut-Thaiem),and Mawshynrut-Hahim Road,NH – 44E, Bynther 47 km, Nongspung at 9 km, Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road, NH127 (B) were also damaged in West Khasi Hills

Suspension Bridge under Mairang Block, State Roads & PMGSY,Minor Irrigation Project, were also damaged and Damage of Pipelines/Silting of Headwork and breached of Fine Channel were also reported in the district.

In West Garo Hills, Damage to Channels/ Tank was also reported.

Our Nongstoin Correspondent adds: The Superintendent of Police, H.G.Lyngdoh on Saturday told The Shillong Times that officials from Fire & Emergency Service from Shillong had been deployed to retrieve the body of one Banisha Shangdiar who was swept away in a flash flood in here on September 25.

Banisha Shangdiar (25) who hailed from Mawkyrwat, was a trainee beautician in Shillong and a friend of Maphibankynmaw Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi, mother of the 8-year old who drowned in the flash flood.

The family members of Banisha, who also joined the search operation, also urged the people of Nongstoin to join the search. “We have to retrieve the body since we don’t know where she was because on two days before the disaster she went to Shillong to pick up her belongings but she was yet to return to Mawkyrwat”, her brother said.

Opp wants ex gratia

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress has asked State Government to provide adequate compensation to all families of those who have lost their lives or suffered monetary losses in the ongoing rain-triggered catastrophes.

The statement of the Opposition Congress has come at a time when at least 12 people lost their lives in last one week owing to flash floods and landslides in different parts of the state.

Expressing his condolences, senior Congress Leader, Charles Pyngrope said on Saturday that in view of the frequent incidents of land slip, it is high time that the government regulate infrastructure development especially in areas which are vulnerable and areas where the earth, the soil is not stable so that human lives can be saved.

Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie, echoing similar views, also pointed out that a three-year old who died on Friday in Mawlai due to natural calamity has been buried without post mortem as the family did not want postmortem to do be done and even the police has registered an unnatural death case.

He requested Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to provide the compensation to the family even if the post mortem was not done as it is an open case of death due to natural calamity.

Shillong-Jowai bypass blocked

The traffic movement along the busy Shillong Bypass has been affected after a massive landslide occurred on the road on Saturday morning.

Police said that there was no casualty and no damage, adding that huge mountain came down on the entire road following continuous rainfall for the past five days.

Police also said that it would take around a week’s time to clear the debris and vehicular movement along the road had been diverted.