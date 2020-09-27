Keep commerce out of Barik project, says Opp MLA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Call it predictable, and quiet predictably opposition has refused to buy chief minister Conrad Sangma’s remodelled idea of a “balanced” project at the prime location of PWD complex at Barik here.

Responding to Sangma’s “balance” between aesthetics and commerce, senior Congress MLA and an environment enthusiast, Charles Pyngrope, who has been vocal against the proposed project, on Saturday said Shillong needed all the greenery and to maintain it, sometimes it was best to forego the economic benefits and give weightage to the long-term benefits.

Pyngrope, however, clarified that his opposition to the shopping mall had no political connotations to it, and went on to add, “Like I said in the very beginning I am not speaking like a politician but as a citizen of the State of Meghalaya so that they will let us keep our state as much green as we can”.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister wants a combination of both aesthetics and economics, Pyngrope said, “In a place like Shillong where we need all the greenery as we also need to maintain it. At least for now better sense has prevailed and I think in the future there will be a rethinking on the entire decision,” he added.

Stressing that the forest cover at any given circumstances should exceed over 70 percent if it is possible, Pyngrope said, “That should be our goal then only you will have a state which will be clean and green and healthy”.

The PWD and transport department are the stakeholders in the project and the proposed idea is that the project will be developed by the PWD as the land belongs to the department and it will be operated by Meghalaya Transport Corporation since PWD is not a revenue earning department and MTC has experience in managing a market as they are operating MTC bus stand which has several shops in Police Bazar.