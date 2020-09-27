Terrorism, clandestine nuclear trade Pak’s only crowning glory: India

United Nations: The “only crowning glory” that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade, India said in a scathing response on Friday, slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “incessant rant” and “venom” in the UN General Assembly.

“This august forum witnessed a new low on its 75th anniversary.

The leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?” First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Mijito Vinito said, making India’s Right of Reply.

The strong rebuttal came after Khan spoke about India’s internal affairs, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, during his pre-recorded video statement at the high-level General Debate. Vinito, who was sitting at India’s seat in the UN General Assembly hall for the General Debate, walked out when Khan started his usual “diatribe” about India.

“This hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of and no reasonable suggestion to offer to the world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, war mongering and malice spread through this Assembly,” the young Indian diplomat said.

Slamming Pakistan for its record as a nation, Vinito said, “The only crowning glory that this country has to show to the world for the last 70 years is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade.”

Alluding to the “stellar record” of Pakistan, he said this is the country that has the “dubious distinction” of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations, a reference to terror masterminds such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) head Masood Azhar. (PTI)