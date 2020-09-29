Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: B-Town wishes its Maa Saraswati

Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday, and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend.

Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted: “Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi.”

Singer Shankar Mahadevan called Lata Mangeshkar “Maa Saraswati”.

“Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love,” Mahadevan wrote on Instagram.

Shreya Ghoshal posted throwback pictures of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote: “My pranaams to Swar Samragyi Ma Saraswati #LataMangeshkar ji on her 91st Birthday.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared that he listens to Lata Mangeshkar’s songs almost every day. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata didi, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with long and healthy life,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

“#HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar,” wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh, wishing the melody queen in Marathi.