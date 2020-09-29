Nokma moves James for village electrification

TURA: A village Nokma from South Garo Hills has submitted a memorandum to Power Minister, James K Sangma urging him to look into the electrification of three remote villages from the district.

The memorandum requesting the electrification of three remote villages- Awegre, Anchigre and Danagre was submitted to the Power Minister through West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh by Awegre Nokma, Mosses Grama Ch Sangma.

In the memorandum, the Nokma lamented that although it has been around 44 years since Meghalaya achieved statehood, the three villages continue to remain in darkness without electricity.

“Our villages continue to remain in a primitive stage without electricity. We urge the power minister to look into the matter and take it up with concerned departments so that we can have electrification and move forward with the rest of the state,” the Nokma stated.