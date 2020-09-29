Swelling rivers erode land, threatens villagers homes in WGH

TURA: The swell in the levels of two major rivers- the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram is threatening to sweep away the homes of many villagers in West Garo Hills.

According to the All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU), land erosion due to the overflow of the two rivers is taking place in the villages of Quajani, Old Bhaitbari, Gasbari, Asikandi, Bowabari, Khetadowa including in Rajpur village all under Demdema Block near Assam-Meghalaya border.

The union on Tuesday, urged the West Garo Hills District Administration to take precautionary measures to save eroding land from further erosion. According to the union, the situation has compelled the people to abandon their homes and take shelter at safer places for fear of losing their lives.

Concerned that the situation could take a turn for the worst, it urged the Deputy Commissioner to immediately pay a spot visit to the area and take necessary steps to save the lives and property of the villagers.