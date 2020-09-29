Gorkha Parisangh moves Assam govt over Clause 6 report

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, has submitted a dissent note to the state government expressing anguish over the report of the high-level committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord “not mentioning any constitutional safeguards for the Gorkha community”

A state delegation of the Parisangh met chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna and briefed him in this regard.

Parisangh’s national president, Sukhman Moktan led the delegation while Assam state president, Prakash Dahal briefed the chief secretary about Gorkhas’ joint representation on Clause 6 to the high-level committee constituted by the Centre.

Dahal said that it “is an established fact that Gorkhas too attained martyrdom in the six-year-long Assam Agitation.”

“It astonishes the community to see on what ground Gorkhas are left out from such an important report, which otherwise would have been a historic report,” he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The chief secretary, while assuring the delegation of taking initiatives on its representation, said that the Gorkha community should not have any apprehensions about their constitutional rights being hampered.

He further informed that the government was taking initiatives and measures in several spheres to resolve the pending issues and to preserve, protect and empower the Gorkhas in Assam.