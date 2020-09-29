Panel to suggest steps for provincialisation of BTR schools

GUWAHATI: The Assam secondary education department has constituted a committee in pursuant to the Bodo Accord to examine and suggest need-based criteria for provincialising educational institutes in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The six-member committee is led by SEBA (Board of Secondary Education Assam) chairman, R.C Jain as chairman.

The director, higher education, Assam; director, secondary education, Assam; director, elementary education, Assam; director, Bodo and Other Tribal Languages and senior financial adviser, education department will be its members, a notification issued by the principal secretary to the secondary education department, said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, state education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the director, education, Bodoland Territorial Council will be included as one of the members of the committee.

The secondary education department has constituted the committee for preparing the modalities for implementation of Clause 6.3 of the Bodo Accord.

The committee will suggest measures for provincialisation of schools and colleges established in BTR (formerly BTAD) besides suggesting measures to provincialise Bodo-medium schools outside BTR as per special need and requirement.

The committee will examine the necessary amendments to be made in the present provincialisation Act so as to give a special preference to the schools in the Sixth Schedule areas of the state as well as Bodo-medium schools outside the Sixth Schedule areas of the state.

The committee will discuss with stakeholders and other departments so as to find out an acceptable solution for provincialisation of academic institutions. It will also suggest probable resource requirements.