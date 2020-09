SHILLONG: Acknowledging the hard work and dedicated service of frontline COVID-19 warriors, Lambor Malngiang, local MLA and MDC of Nongkrem Constituency and Chairman of the State Planning Board, felicitated ASHAs and Anganwadi workers of the constituency on Tuesday.Sixty-three ASHA workers and 80 Anganwadi workers were felicitated with a memento and cash Rs 3000 and Rs 2000, respectively.