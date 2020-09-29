State BJP to file RTI on status of central schemes

SHILLONG: The state BJP is not content at merely flagging the alleged corruption in JHADC and GHADC, it has now decided to file RTI on the status of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes and NDA’s flagship programmes in the state.

State BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie has maintained that their move had nothing to do with their relationship with the MDA coalition as their intention was purely to weed out corruption.

“Coalition and corruption are two different things. We have zero tolerance for corruption and we stand by that,” Mawrie asserted.

Reacting to the District Council Affairs Minister, Hamletson Dohling’s statement that no official complaint was lodged by the BJP on the corruption charges and so it was difficult for them to inquire, he retorted by saying that they had already informed the Chief Executive Members of the respective autonomous district councils and it was their duty to inform their head.

“He is the minister and he could have easily enquired,” he added.

When questioned about BJP’s sudden anti-corruption stance was a political ploy in view of the upcoming GHADC polls, Mawrie said, “In JHADC there is no election but we have taken up the issue and about GHADC it is a coincidence that it’s term is ending”.