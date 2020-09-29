CBI seeks Delhi’s nod for probe

SHILLONG: The CBI has sought clearance from it’s headquarter in Delhi for taking up investigation into the state BJP’s allegations of embezzlement of central funds in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

Sources in CBI informed this reporter on Monday that it has not registered any case as yet pending instructions from Delhi but confirmed that the documents submitted by the BJP were under scrutiny.

The CBI Meghalaya wants to know whether the matter falls under the jurisdiction of CBI to conduct a probe.

It was informed that District Councils were beyond the ambit of the CBI’s mandate but since allegations have been about misappropriation of central schemes, the CBI officials believe that there is a prima facie case, subject to administrative approval from its headquarter.

Sources also maintained that BJP has lodged a written complaint with the CBI but it cannot be termed as an FIR as complaints can be made by anyone.

While quoting Section 154 CrPC, sources said CBI would have to be satisfied that information disclosed were the commission of a cognizable offence.

Sources clarified that the BJP allegations pertained to GHADC only. However, if the state government asks the investigating agency to inquire into the matter, the CBI would be duty bound to conduct thorough probe into the matter.

“It would take some time to scrutinise the documents but the allegations are very serious,” CBI sources said.

It may be mentioned that the state BJP has, since day one of making the allegations, been keen on conducting a CBI inquiry into the matter.

The state government however has remained non-committal on the matter while assuring that the matter would be addressed at an appropriate time.