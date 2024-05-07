Tuesday, May 7, 2024
spot_img
Business

Centre to hold meeting with states to formulate Mining Index

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, may 7: The Ministry of Mines in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology – Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad will organise a one-day workshop on Wednesday to discuss the draft framework of the State Mining Index, envisaged to capture mining sector performance of States.

The Secretary, Ministry of Mines, V. L. Kantha Rao, will chair the workshop, in which senior state government officials have been invited to participate. The feedback from States at the workshop will help in finalising the framework, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The mining sector is at the forefront of numerous value chains, supplying raw materials to key industrial domains such as steel, non-ferrous metals, cement, fertilisers, chemicals, and electronics. The states have a crucial role to play in the development of the country’s mining sector.

For a mining sector vision that prioritises resource use efficiency with equity, sustainability and responsibility, focused attention is required on the exploration of India’s geography; taking actions for facilitating future mineral production and working for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining related operations, the statement said.

A state mining index has been envisaged to capture the mining sector performance as well as states’ future readiness in mining activity. The ambit of the index will be non-fuel major minerals and minor minerals.

The Ministry of Mines has commissioned IIT-ISM, Dhanbad to conduct a study for designing the framework, collecting data and formulating the index, the statement added. (IANS)

Previous article
Sharp movements ahead, trade cautiously
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

HC asks Assam govt to submit affidavit on steps to ‘cure’ faults of shelter homes

Guwahati, May 7: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to submit an affidavit specifying the...
NATIONAL

Assam records over 74 pc voter turnout in final phase LS polls

Guwahati, May 7: The third and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam witnessed an estimated overall...
NATIONAL

Bengal records 63.11 pc polling till 3 p.m., violence escalates in last three hours

Kolkata, May 7: The average voting percentage in West Bengal's four Lok Sabha seats was recorded at an...
NATIONAL

Huge euphoria among voters due to unprecedented development in 10 years of BJP govt: Assam CM

Guwahati, May 7:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that there was huge euphoria among...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HC asks Assam govt to submit affidavit on steps to ‘cure’ faults of shelter homes

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 7: The Gauhati High Court has directed...

Assam records over 74 pc voter turnout in final phase LS polls

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 7: The third and final phase of...

Bengal records 63.11 pc polling till 3 p.m., violence escalates in last three hours

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 7: The average voting percentage in West...
Load more

Popular news

HC asks Assam govt to submit affidavit on steps to ‘cure’ faults of shelter homes

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 7: The Gauhati High Court has directed...

Assam records over 74 pc voter turnout in final phase LS polls

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 7: The third and final phase of...

Bengal records 63.11 pc polling till 3 p.m., violence escalates in last three hours

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 7: The average voting percentage in West...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img