Chadwick took salary cut to increase my pay on 21 Bridges: Miller

Actor Sienna Miller has revealed that Chadwick Boseman, her 21 Bridges co-star, “donated” a part of his salary to increase her fee when the studio didn’t agree to pay her the number she quoted.

Boseman, who passed away last month following a private, four year-long battle with colon cancer, was also one of producers on the 2019 cop thriller alongside his Marvel collaborators Anthony and Joe Russo.

Miller said the “Black Panther” star was also instrumental in her joining the Brian Kirk directorial, in which he played the lead character of detective Andre Davis.

“This was a pretty big-budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to,” Miller recounted in an interview with Empire magazine, whose new issue is dedicated to the late actor’s life on- and offscreen. (PTI)