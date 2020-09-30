No leniency in SI exam paper leak probe to be tolerated: CM

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asserted that no leniency or compromise in the ongoing probe into the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam would be tolerated.

Interacting with the media here, Sonowal said that the investigating agency (CID Assam) has been asked to conduct the inquiry impartially without any compromise and in sync with the state government’s principle of ‘zero-tolerance’ against corruption.

The chief minister said that the investigation agency has succeeded in making headway in the probe and that the police would definitely track all those involved in the scam and arrest them.

Sonowal also informed that the new recruitment board has been constituted with a mandate to see that no meritorious student is deprived of his or her right.

The chief minister said that once the findings of the investigation are out, all aspects of the scam would come to the fore.

He also maintained that the government has cancelled the examination of the recruitment within 15 minutes of the reported leak of question papers.

“This is for the first time any government has acted so expeditiously and transparently to institute an inquiry to disclose the reasons responsible for the alleged scam,” he said.

Reiterating that the state government was committed to maintaining its accountability, Sonowal requested the people in general to sustain their close vigil on the activities of the government and extend all cooperation to the government in its march towards people’s welfare.