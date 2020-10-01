Assam to devise SOPs for safe transport of pigs to other NE states

GUWAHATI: The Assam veterinary and animal husbandry department will soon constitute a committee to formulate strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for risk-free thoroughfare of pigs to other Northeastern states.

This was decided in a consultative meeting on transportation of pigs from various parts of India via Assam to other Northeastern states.

The meeting, chaired by state veterinary and animal husbandry minister Atul Bora, on Wednesday, was attended by officials from the department, ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig and representatives of the Northeast Progressive Pig Farmers Association.

“A committee is to be formed to formulate a strict SOP for risk free thoroughfare of pigs to other Northeastern states. Also a review of African Swine Fever-affected areas will be undertaken. Our government shall take all necessary steps to ensure that the piggery sector bounces back quickly,” Assam veterinary and animal husbandry minister Atul Bora informed through Twitter.

“Till now restrictions are in place on interstate and inter-district movement of pigs. In the meeting, ways to allow transport of pigs from other parts of India to other Northeastern states without compromising bio security and interests of local pig farmers were deliberated upon,” Bora said.

African Swine Fever (ASF) has already claimed the lives of over 17,000 pigs in the state since May this year.

Supply of pigs to Assam from other parts of the country has been put on hold in the aftermath of the ASF outbreak.

However, in accordance with the directions of the central government and order of the court, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had recently asked the senior officers of the department to ensure that no encumbrances creep in while transporting pigs to other North-eastern states through Assam.

The chief minister also directed the department to complete the process of culling pigs infected with the ASF virus before Durga Puja.

“As a result of the culling operation, the loss incurred by the farmers will be adequately compensated,” Sonowal said.