Govt orders audit of central grants after Guv pressure

SHILLONG: Bowing to the relentless pressure, the state government on Wednesday finally decided to go for a state audit in to the alleged bungling with central government funds allocated to the districts councils. The decision came after Governor Satya Pal Malik sought government’s response to the various complaints he had received in this regard.

The Director Local Fund Audit (DLFA) has been authorised to conduct a detailed inquiry on the utilisation of funds received by the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under under the Special Grant Assistance (SAG).

Significantly, no time-frame has been given to complete the probe. The open-ended audit falls far short of BJP’s persistent demand for a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption involving Rs 264 crore.

District Council Affairs (DCA) Minister, Hamletson Dohling on Wednesday confirmed that the department has written to the DLFF to find out how the two ADCs have utilised the SAG scheme and other schemes released by the Centre.

“We have taken this decision in view of the reports about the alleged misappropriation of funds in the two district councils,” Dohling said.

In the letter address to the DLFA, Commissioner and Secretary in-charge DCA department, Aldous Mawlong said that there were representations on the non-payment of salaries to the officers and staff of the two ADCs.

“I therefore request you to conduct a thorough audit on the expenses made by the GHADC and JHADC during the last five years i.e. from 2015 till 2020 and to submit the report at the earliest,” the letter said.

In response to a query about why no timeline was set for the DLFA to submit its findings, the Minister said that they had not issued any time frame since the department was hopeful that the DLFA would submit its report “at the earliest”.

The NPP-led MDA Government has been on the back foot ever since BJP State president, Earnest Mawrie alleged rampant corruption in both the councils, adding the party has even lodged a complaint with the CBI demanding a probe into the allegations

The allegations of cover up of the huge sum of money in GHADC and JHADC includes ghost bridges, footpaths, duplication of projects, and under communication and education, an amount of Rs 5 crore was shown as spent with film having only two episodes and radio jingles and the list continues with high prices quoted on repair works of official buildings and guest houses.