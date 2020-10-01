India, China ‘positively’ evaluate talks

New Delhi: India and China on Wednesday ‘positively’ evaluated the decisions taken at the last round of military talks to defuse the nearly five-month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh and pushed for their implementation to avoid misunderstandings and maintain stability on the ground.

Diplomats of the two countries held another round of virtual talks under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs, but it is learnt no concrete outcome emerged from the negotiations to expedite an end to the tense standoff and that both sides vowed to continue the dialogue process.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it was agreed that the next round of the meeting of senior army commanders should be held at an early date so that both sides can work towards an early and complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC in accordance with the existing bilateral agreement and protocols. (PTI)