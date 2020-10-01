Nawaz again ‘refuses’ to receive arrest warrants at UK residence

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif once again ‘refused’ to receive non-bailable arrest warrants at his residence in London, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Wednesday.

The PML-N chief was declared a proclaimed offender earlier this month and has previously also refused to receive the arrest warrants issued in his name.

The federal government on Tuesday decided to write again to the UK authorities for the deportation of the convicted former premier, who was allowed to fly to London for medical treatment in November 2019 but was later declared an absconder by some courts in Pakistan, the Express Tribune reported.

A two-member bench of the IHC, while hearing Sharif’s appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia case, inquired about the execution of the former prime minister’s arrest warrants.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar stated that a representative of the Pakistan High Commission reached the Avenfield Apartments to deliver the arrest warrants to the former premier, however, the arrest warrants were not received.

“An official from the Pakistan High Commission, Rao Abdul Hanan, reached Avenfield Apartments with the warrants. However, the warrants were not received.”

“Every effort was made to enforce Nawaz Sharif’s warrants,” Khokhar added.

He informed the court that the country’s mission in London had also called the Commonwealth and Development Office to inform about the warrants. However, the county court does not have the mandate to enforce the warrants.

The court said Nawaz’s counsel has accepted that they are aware of the arrest warrants issued to the PML-N supremo. During the hearing, an official of the country anti-graft watchdog also prayed to the court to declare the former premier a fugitive. (IANS)