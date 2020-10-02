Assam farmers group floats new party ahead of polls

GUWAHATI: Leading peasant organisation, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) along with 70 indigeneous groups of the state joined hands on Friday to float a regional political party, pledging “to usher in a new Assam by taking everyone together”.

Christened ‘Raijor Dal’ or the people’s party, the new political outfit plans to be among the parties in the fray for next year’s Assembly elections.

Announcing the launch of the political party here, KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia said, ‘Raijor Dal’ or the people’s party would comprise representatives from all tribes, castes, communities, religions and languages.

The party, he said, is based on the principles of federalism, inclusivity and a self-reliant economy.

“The party will work towards ushering in a new Assam with a new era of development taking everyone together,” Saikia claimed.

Raijor Dal also has the support of United Regional Party, Assam, another outfit founded by advocate Arup Borbora.

Reportedly, KMSS founder and advisor, Akhil Gogoi, who was granted bail by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) special court on Thursday, will be the chief state convener of the party.

Gogoi has been in jail since December last year on charges of inciting violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement across the state. He continues to be in jail though with a bail application in connection with another case filed by the agency still pending.

Noted academic and intellectual, Hiren Gohain, award-winning writer Nagen Saikia and filmmaker of international repute, Jahnu Barua are among the prominent personalities of the state to assume the role of advisors to the newly launched party.

The launch of ‘Raijor Dal’ comes barely three weeks after the formation of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another regional political party which was floated under the aegis of the All Assam Students Union and Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad on September 14.

The KMSS had earlier proposed to the AASU and AJYCP for the formation of a united regional force (under one party, flag and symbol) to take on the heavyweights, including ruling BJP and the Opposition parties, in the polls, but could not get a positive response.

Incidentally, Raijor Dal is the fourth political party to be floated in Assam in recent months. All the four parties which claim to be regional outfits have staunchly opposed CAA in the run up to their formation.