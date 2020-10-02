Cleaning drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in Tura

TURA: Cleaning drives of some of the main portions of streams flowing through Tura town took place as part of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday that was organized by the district administration and Tura municipal board with participation of government employees and locality committees.

The Gandrak Stream was cleaned by the localities of Chandmary Proper and Western, Chitoktak, Spring Hills, Bonepa, R C Road, Proper and Lower Mission Compound, Leper Colony, Sampalgre, Tetengkol, Modynagar, Agglangre, Rongkhon Songgital while Ringrey Stream was cleaned by the localities of Ringrey Gittim, Forestilla, Upper Chandmary, Ringrey Market, Northern Hawakhana and Main Mission Compound.

Rongkhon Dakhop Stream was cleaned by the localities of Balading, Upper and Lower Babupara, Nikrang A’ding, Akhonggre, Sepoy Colony, Kabul Bazaar, Anandamath, Brahminpara, Rishipara, Samshan Ghat area, Nakam Bazaar, Sillangre, Mahendra Colony, Hawakhana Petrol Pump and Kamipara.

The Gudime Bridge was cleaned by the localities of Fancy Valley, Dobasipara, Dalupara, Dobakkol, Bus Stand Association Area, Lower Beldarpara and Nabinpally.