Fit India Freedom Run held at Tura

TURA: Marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in a befitting manner Fit India Freedom Run was organized on Friday morning at P A Sangma Stadium, Dakopgre in Tura by District Sports Office, Tura in collaboration with Tura Runners Club and West Garo Hills District Administration.

The run was participated by sports enthusiasts and athletes both young and old.

Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh distributed the Certificates and cash prizes to the winners of the Freedom Run in various categories. In the Men’s Category Witnar A Sangma, Bethnar A Sangma and Puran Koch were adjudged as the First, Second and Third winners respectively while in Women’s category Smile Orchid Momin, Pragya Singh and Tensilchi B Marak won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Certificates and cash prizes were also distributed for the Virtual Run 2020 in which the Winner of Men’s category was Siljrang R Marak, Chimpu Sangma (1st runners up) and Dylan Sangma (2nd runners up) covering a distance of 400 km, 355 km and 311 km respectively. In the Women’s category Pragya Singh was adjudged the Winner for Virtual Run 2020 covering a distance of 268 km, Sierra Sangma, the First Runner up 136 km and Smile Orchid Momin, the 2nd Runner up 125 km.

Meanwhile on the occasion, Awareness on Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign was also delivered after completing the Freedom Run. The campaign was organised jointly by the Department of Social Welfare, Tura and West Garo Hills District Administration.`