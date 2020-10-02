Assam Police SI recruitment test rescheduled on Nov 22

GUWAHATI: The newly-constituted State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced that the written test for recruitment of 597 posts of Sub-Inspector SI (Unarmed Branch) of Assam Police, which was cancelled on September 20 last is now scheduled to be held on November 22 next.

The SLPRB now headed by the Director General of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, has assured all applicants that the examination process will be totally transparent, where every applicant will get a fair opportunity to compete.

A formal notification providing procedural details will be published in due course.

The written examination scheduled for September 20 had to be cancelled as soon as the examination started after detection of question paper leak.

The embarrassed Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal who also holds the Home Portfolio, immediately directed cancellation of the examination and ordered thorough investigation into the question paper leak fiasco.

As the investigation into the question paper leak scam continued, the Chief Minister reconstituted the SLPRB after its former chairman Pradeep Kumar, IPS (retired) quit owning moral responsibility for question paper leak.